Angelina Jolie asks Brad Pitt to 'end the fighting' and drop lawsuit
The former couple has been engaged in a series of hard-fought court battles since their 2016 divorce, and now Angelina wants Brad to drop the rope. The issue currently under litigation centres around Angelina's 2022 sale of her shares of their French winery, Chateau Miraval. Brad, 60, argued Angelina, 49, was not entitled to offload her stake without his approval. Angelina then countered that Brad and his business associates had "looted" the business and had engaged in "stripping" Miraval of its assets.