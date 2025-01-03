Angelina Jolie Beams in All-White as She Debuts Bangs for First Red Carpet Since Finalizing Divorce from Brad Pitt

The ‘Maria’ actress is set to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards

Angelina Jolie was a vision on the carpet.

The 49-year-old A-lister glowed as she posed for photos on the red carpet of the Palm Springs International Film Awards on Friday, Jan. 3 — her first carpet appearance since she and Brad Pitt, 61, reached a settlement in their divorce.

She dazzled in an all-white blazer and pants, and nude heels. Jolie parted her long, blonde hair to the side along with her new bangs. She kept her makeup neutral with a rosy, pink lip.

affinitypicture/BACKGRID Angelina Jolie

The Girl, Interrupted star is set to accept the Desert Palm Achievement Award, which recognizes her acclaimed performance as the titular opera singer in the Netflix biopic Maria. “Jolie’s extraordinary portrayal captures the heart and complexity of an artist whose life was as captivating as her music," said Nachhattar Singh Chandi, the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s chairman, in a press release.

As Jolie has collected praise for her emotional portrayal of Maria Callas’ final days in Paris in the 1970s, she garnered her biggest headlines last week when news broke that her and Pitt’s lawyers officially signed off on the pair’s divorce — concluding eight years of strained negotiations that included a battle over custody of their six children as well as the $164 million French estate and winery they shared.

The Maleficent actress filed for dissolution of marriage on Sept. 19, 2016, citing irreconcilable differences mere days after a flight on a private plane on which Jolie has claimed Pitt was abusive to her and their six children. After an investigation at the time, authorities did not charge the actor and Jolie declined to press charges.

In January 2017, the pair agreed to seal sensitive documents related to their children — Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, now 16. They were declared legally single in 2019 after they had their divorce bifurcated, and Pitt has been romantically linked to L.A. jewelry exec Ines de Ramon, 34, since 2022.

But Jolie and Pitt have continued to clash in the proceeding years about their estate, trading suits over Jolie’s sale of her interests in October 2021. And even as their marriage has finally been settled, the pair are still embroiled in lawsuits surrounding the estate.

“Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over,” Jolie’s lawyer, James Simon, told PEOPLE after the divorce was finalized.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Angelina Jolie in December 2024

A source close to Jolie told PEOPLE several days ago that the pain from the split was still ongoing as they work through suits over the estate: "Sadly, until [Pitt] drops his lawsuit, this family will not have the peace and healing they so very much desire and deserve.”

Countered a source close to Pitt, “Brad built an extraordinary, increasingly valuable business and she chose to deliberately disregard their agreement.”

Jolie will continue her awards season run on Jan. 5 at the 2025 Golden Globes, where she’s nominated for her performance in Maria.

