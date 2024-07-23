Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Both Have Movies Premiering at the 2024 Venice Film Festival

Angelina Jolie stars in 'Maria' and Brad Pitt has his George Clooney team-up 'Wolfs' at the festival

Mike Marsland/WireImage; Mike Marsland/WireImage Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will both be rolling out new movies at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

The 81st annual Venice International Film Festival kicks off Aug. 28 in Italy, featuring a star-studded lineup of new movies to showcase.

Among the titles is Maria, the drama in which Jolie, 49, portrays real-life opera singer Maria Callas. The film is by Pablo Larraín, who directed Natalie Portman and Kristen Stewart to Oscar nominations with 2016's Jackie and 2021's Spencer, respectively.

Maria is part of the in-competition lineup at Venice. The film also stars Kodi Smit-McPhee, Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher and Haluk Bilginer.

Pitt, 60, reunites with George Clooney for Wolfs, which will show at the festival out of competition. The costars play lone-wolf fixers who get assigned to the same job in the action-thriller directed by John Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming). The cast includes Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams and Richard Kind.

Related: Why Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Divorce Has 'Dragged on' for 8 Years: 'Neither Will Let It Go' (Exclusive Source)

Pablo LarraÃ­n Angelina Jolie in "Maria"

Jolie previously attended the Venice Film Festival back in 2004 for the animated movie Shark Tale. At the time, she brought son Maddox, then 3 years old, to the world premiere.

She also joined Pitt on the red carpet at the festival in 2007 in support of his film The Assassination of Jessie James by the Coward Robert Ford. He's been to the event a few other times, for Burn After Reading with Clooney, Blonde (which he produced) and Ad Astra.

Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the 2007 Venice Film Festival

The next film directed by Jolie, Without Blood, which stars Salma Hayek Pinault, will premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival. Pitt's sports-drama F1 is in theaters June 27, 2025.

Jolie and Pitt shared the screen in 2005's Mr. and Mrs. Smith, plus 2015's By the Sea, which Jolie also wrote and directed. She won an Oscar in 2000 for Best Supporting Actress for Girl, Interrupted; Pitt won Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood in 2020.

She filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 and they were declared legally single in 2019. They share six kids, the youngest of whom, twins Vivienne and Knox, are now 16 years old.

Related: Angelina Jolie Asks That Brad Pitt 'End the Fighting' by Dropping His Winery Lawsuit Against Her

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Other A-listers with projects at the upcoming Venice Film Festival include Nicole Kidman (Babygirl), Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix (Joker: Folie à Deux), Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door), Daniel Craig (Queer), Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) and more.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.