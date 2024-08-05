Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's Son Pax Released from ICU: He Has a 'Long Road of Recovery' (Exclusive Source)

"He suffered complex trauma," the insider tells PEOPLE of the 20-year-old

James Devaney/GC Images Pax Jolie-Pitt.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax is on the mend.

Days after the 20-year-old was hospitalized following an e-bike accident in Los Angeles, he has been released from the ICU, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"Pax has been released from the ICU. He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy," the source says.

The source adds that Pax and his mother — who was by his side as he recovered in the hospital — "are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received."

Jolie, 49, continues to be with her son, the source notes, as do his siblings, who "have been visiting and helping," the insider says. "They are all very close."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Kevin Mazur/Getty ; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Pax Jolie-Pitt with mom Angelina Jolie, Pax Jolie-Pitt with dad Brad Pitt.

Related: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Son Pax, 20, Hospitalized After E-Bike Accident in Los Angeles: Report

Pax was hospitalized after the accident on Monday, July 29.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources told the outlet that Pax was not wearing a helmet while riding an e-bike in a heavy-traffic area on Los Feliz Boulevard around 5 p.m. local time, when the accident happened.

He reportedly sustained a head injury and hip pain, TMZ said.

The Los Angeles Police Department later told PEOPLE that a man in his early 20s was riding a scooter when an accident was reported at 5:12 p.m. on July 29, and that a severe traffic collision report was completed.

Along with Pax, Jolie shares five other kids with ex Pitt: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.