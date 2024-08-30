Angelina Jolie Declines to Talk About Brad Pitt Divorce in Interview: 'I'm Trying to Get Used to What to Share'

The director-actress spoke to 'The Hollywood Reporter' about her new films 'Maria' and 'Without Blood'

James Devaney/GC; BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP/Getty Angelina Jolie; Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie declined to speak about ex Brad Pitt or their ongoing divorce during a new interview.

The Oscar winner is on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter, offering insight into her creative process for starring as opera singer Maria Callas in Maria and as director on the drama Without Blood.

According to the magazine, Jolie, 49, declined to speak about Pitt, 60, in the interview. When the reporter Rebecca Keegan at one point said, "May I ask what the status of your divorce is?" Jolie responded simply, "No."

Keegan wrote that Jolie drew "firm boundaries" on some topics and noted that the star explained that years ago in Hollywood "you could have this messy private process and the work spoke. Now, the audience’s relationship is different. I’m trying to get used to what to share."

The interview was conducted in mid-August at Jolie's home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Feliz, according to THR.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Angelina Jolie on Aug. 29, 2024

Jolie said at one point in the interview that she has to live in L.A. because of her divorce, but once her youngest kids turn 18 she plans to move.

She filed for divorce from Pitt back in 2016, and their divorce settlement negotiations are still ongoing eight years later. They share six kids, the youngest of whom, twins Vivienne and Knox, turned 16 in July.

"I grew up in this town. I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave," said Jolie. "When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety. I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty Angelina Jolie; Brad Pitt

She added, "[After Los Angeles,] I’ll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world."

Pitt, who is currently dating Ines de Ramon, did not speak about Jolie in a recent GQ cover story that he participated in alongside his Wolfs costar and friend George Clooney. The photoshoot and interview for that was held at Château Miraval, the French winery estate that's at the center of another legal battle between Pitt and Jolie.



Jolie premiered her film Maria at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday, Aug. 29, and Pitt will attend the event on Sunday, Sept. 1, for Wolfs.

