Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Are Giving Back amid L.A. Fires: They're 'Asking What's Needed and Jumping In' (Exclusive)

The star and her six kids are "volunteering around the state" as wildfires burn in Southern California

Angelina Jolie and her six children are volunteering and helping as wildfires continue to rage in Southern California, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Her kids are volunteering around the state, asking for what’s needed and jumping in," a source close to Jolie says Monday, Jan. 13. "She went to see the firefighters at the Rose Bowl and is close to the team at World Central Kitchen," which the source says Jolie first connected with while visiting Ukraine in May 2022.

Jolie is mom to Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, and she spent 20 years working with the United Nations to help refugees displaced by war.

"Overall she is trying to listen and follow and not get in anyone’s way," the source says of Jolie's efforts to help those affected by the wildfires, which began on Jan. 7. "She knows what’s important is to bring supplies and donate and fall in line. She isn’t posting or announcing efforts. Just trying to listen and learn.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock Shiloh Jolie, Pax Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie on Nov. 18, 2021

A source told PEOPLE last week that the actress opened her home to friends who evacuated their own houses in the L.A. area after the wildfires broke out.

Local authorities reported on Jan. 12 that the death toll in the wildfires increased to 24, while at least 16 people have been reported missing. The fires have reportedly grown into one of the most destructive in L.A. history.

"Angie is heartbroken for those who have lost their homes or are impacted by the fires," that source said. "She's doing everything she can to help, even opening her home to friends who were forced to evacuate."



Tim P. Whitby/Getty Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the "Eternals" UK Premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021 in London, England.

The fires have displaced more than 80,000 people, including celebrities like Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Anna Faris, Ricki Lake, Cary Elwes and Cameron Mathison. Actors like Halle Berry and Sharon Stone are giving back in their own way by assisting the Beverly Hills, Calif., business the COOP with organizing clothing and supplies drives for those in need and spreading awareness of the business' efforts.

Click here to learn more about how to help the victims of the L.A. fires.



