Angelina Jolie on her legacy, family and new film Maria

Angelina Jolie says although she appreciates being an artist, she would prefer for her legacy to be "a good mother" and to be known for her "belief in equality and human rights".

The Oscar-winning actress stars as Maria Callas in the new Pablo Larrain film about the opera singer's life.

She has called Maria "the hardest" and "most challenging" role she has had in her career and put months of preparation into immersing herself into the world of opera.

Jolie, who recently reached a divorce settlement with actor Brad Pitt, told Sky News: "To be very candid, it was the therapy I didn't realise I needed. I had no idea how much I was holding in and not letting out.

"So, the challenge wasn't the technical [side of opera], it was an emotional experience to find my voice, to be in my body, to express. You have to give every single part of yourself."

The biopic combines the voice of the Maleficent actress with recordings of Maria Callas.

Jolie believes it "would be a crime to not have [Callas'] voice through this because, in many ways, she is very present in this film".

Who was Maria Callas?

Born in New York in 1923, Maria Callas was the daughter of Greek immigrants who moved back to Athens at the age of 13 with her mother and sister.

After enrolling at the Athens Conservatory, she made her professional debut at 17 and went on to become one of the most famous faces of opera, travelling around the world and performing at Covent Garden in London, The Met in New York and La Scala in Milan.

Callas's final operatic performance took place at Covent Garden in 1965 when she was 41 but she continued to work conducting master classes at Juilliard School, doing concert tours and starring in the 1969 film Medea.

Written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, Maria focuses on the artist's final years in the 1970s when she moved to Paris and disappeared from public view.

She died on 16 September 1977 at the age of 53.

Jolie on changing motivations as an actor

Maria follows the life of an artist fully consumed by the art she creates and even remarks that "happiness never developed a beautiful melody".

Reflecting on her own life in the spotlight, Jolie said she noticed her own career motivations change over the years.

"There's this kind of study of being human that we do when we create, and we communicate with an audience because our work is not in isolation - it's a connection.

"I think when I was younger, I had different questions about being human and different feelings and now as I've gotten older, I understand some things and now I have different questions.

"It's a matter of life, right? And so maybe that's interesting that this now is a character really contemplating death and really contemplating the toll of certain things in life that I, of course, couldn't have understood in my 20s".

A family affair

Two of Jolie's children, Maddox and Pax, took on production assistant roles during the filming of Maria and witnessed their mother perform opera for the first time in public.

She says the film allowed them to create new experiences together and for her children to see her approach to playing a difficult role.

"Everyone in my home, we all give each other space to be who we are and we're all different.

"I'm the mom, but I'm also an artist and a person and so my family has been very kind and gives me their understanding. They make fun of me, and they support me and just as you'd hope it would be."

She adds: "When you play somebody who is dealing with so much pain, it's very important to come home to some kindness."

Maria is in cinemas now.