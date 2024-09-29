Angelina Jolie Lights Up “Maria” Red Carpet with 3 of Her Kids at New York Film Festival: See Their Looks

The Oscar winner is riding high from the biopic garnering strong reviews as well as earning standing ovations at film festivals

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Angelina Jolie with her kids Pax (from left), Zahara and Maddox on Sept. 29, 2024

Angelina Jolie brought glamour — and three of her six kids — to the New York Film Festival.

For the festival’s premiere of Maria on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, the Oscar winner walked the red carpet with three of her children — Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Maddox, 23 — while wearing a sleeveless white gown. Zahara also wore a white dress, while Pax rocked a gray suit and gray tie and Maddox sported a black suit and a black tie.

In the biopic, Jolie, 49, transforms into the late opera singer Maria Callas, and prior to Sunday’s carpet, the mom of six was riding high from Maria garnering strong reviews as well as earning standing ovations at the Venice Film Festival, where Jolie cried, and the Telluride Film Festival.

To prepare for Maria, which is in select theaters on Nov. 27 and on Netflix on Dec. 11, Jolie spent months working on her singing voice — and even got some much-needed help from her sons to calm her nerves.

“I was terribly nervous; I spent almost seven months training,” Jolie recalled at a press conference in August. “My first time singing, I remember being so nervous. My sons were there and they helped to block the door [so] that nobody else was coming in, and I was shaky.”

Directed by Pablo Larraín — who also brought to life Jackie about Jacqueline Kennedy and Spencer about Princess Diana — Maria details the singer’s acclaimed life before her fatal heart attack at age 53.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Angelina Jolie at the New York Film Festival on Sept. 29, 2024

“Set in Paris, September 1977, during the final week of her life, Maria follows the legendary soprano as she negotiates her public image and private self and reckons with the increasingly blurred boundaries between the venerated ‘La Divina’ and the vulnerable human being Maria,” a synopsis of the film says on the New York Film Festival site, which adds that the film is “punctuated by grand operatic interludes.”

Sunday’s glamorous look followed Jolie’s red carpet moment in Venice.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Angelina Jolie at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 29, 2024

For the Aug. 29 Venice Film Festival premiere, the actress wore a custom strapless beige Tamara Ralph gown with a fur stole covering the sleeves, drapery along the silhouette and a pleated skirt hem. Her blonde hair was styled in a side-part look, which she paired with bold red lipstick and nails.

Aside from Maria, Jolie has also been promoting war drama Without Blood, which she directed, on the film festival circuit.

At the Toronto International Film Festival, Jolie wore a black Dolce & Gabbana gown with elbow-length, opera-style silk gloves and posed alongside son Pax, who worked on the film.



Read the original article on People.