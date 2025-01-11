Angelina Jolie Has Opened Her Home to Friends amid L.A. Fires: 'She's Doing Everything She Can to Help,' Source Says

A source tells PEOPLE the actress is "heartbroken for those who have lost their homes, or are impacted by the fires"

Angelina Jolie is doing what she can to help others amid the series of wildfires that are devastating California.

A source tells PEOPLE that the actress, 49, has opened her home to friends who had to evacuate the Los Angeles area this week.

"Angie is heartbroken for those who have lost their homes, or are impacted by the fires," the source says.

"She's doing everything she can to help, even opening her home to friends who were forced to evacuate," they add.

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Los Angeles spots seen amid the wildfires.

The L.A. wildfires began in the Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, Jan. 7. It is reportedly one of the most destructive in Los Angeles' history.

As many as 10,000 structures, including homes and offices, have been destroyed between the Palisades fire and Eaton fires, which are taking place in Pasadena, according to officials, per CNN.

The fires have displaced more than 80,000 people, including celebrities like Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Anna Faris, Ricki Lake, Cary Elwes and Cameron Mathison, among others.

As of Thursday, Jan. 9, there have been at least 10 fire-related deaths in the area, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.



DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Fire personnel responding to a wildfire in Pacific Palisades.

Like Jolie, numerous other celebrities are also offering help to those affected by the wildfires.

Halle Berry shared on Instagram that she is working with Sharon Stone and donating her “entire closet” to those in need of “basic” items after losing them in the wildfires.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, for their part, have opened their home to friends and loved ones forced to evacuate the L.A. area.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest's family, meanwhile, are pledging to donate $1 million to support victims of the natural disaster.

Click here to learn more about how to help the victims of the L.A. fires.

