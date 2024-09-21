Angelina Jolie Reveals Tattoo She and Daughter Vivienne Got While Working on “The Outsiders”: 'It Means So Much to Us'

The actress also shared that she and some of her children share a matching bird tattoo in a new interview published on Sept. 20

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne attend the opening night of "The Outsiders" at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on April 11, 2024 in New York City.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne have a permanent marker to remember their time working together.

The actress, 49, shared in a new interview with CR Fashion Book that she and her 16-year-old daughter Vivienne got matching tattoos during their special time working on the Broadway musical The Outsiders.

“I got ‘Stay Gold’ with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders,” Jolie revealed. The phrase refers to the title of one of the original songs featured in the play which Jolie co-produced with the assistance of Vivienne.

“It means so much to us separately and together,” she continued of the tattoo, which she debuted in April at the opening night of the Broadway play.

The tattoo sits on the actress's wrist among her other ink, though she didn't indicate the placement of Vivienne's version of "Stay Gold."

US actress Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt arrive for the 77th Tony Awards at Lincoln Center in New York on June 16, 2024 Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne arrive for the 77th Tony Awards at Lincoln Center in New York on June 16, 2024.

Jolie made a striking appearance in her first cover shoot and interview for CR Fashion Book’s October issue as she discussed motherhood and her career and brought focus to her fashion brand Atelier Jolie.

Her comments on her shared tattoo with daughter Vivienne come after taking on the role as one of the lead producers in The Outsiders after being encouraged by theater lover Vivienne after the teen saw the play, which is a musical adaptation of S.E. Hinton's novel, at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego in 2023.

Meanwhile, Jolie also spoke to CR Fashion Book about another tattoo that she and her children have in common.

“There is also a Bird that I share with some of my children that is personal to us,” she said.

Though the actress did not specify which of her six children she shares the bird ink with, she is mom to Maddox, 23, and Pax, 20, daughters Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, as well as Vivienne and twin brother Knox, with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

Theo Wargo/Getty Angelina Jolie (R), her daughter Vivienne and cast and crew during The 77th Annual Tony Awards on June 16, 2024 in New York City.

Jolie also opened up about what her kids have taught her to the outlet, saying, “There are too many to count or name just one. But the moment you become a parent you are never first again. Your life is for another. It’s a beautiful feeling.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress and activist talked about how she came up with the idea to start her fashion brand Atelier Jolie, which launched in May 2023.

“My intention was to build a space — a home, really — for people to create and be inspired,” she told CR Fashion Book. “The house is comprised of artists and designers from around the world, and at the heart is an invitation to re-engage in design and build community.”

Jolie explained that the collective is focused on “honoring individuality and celebrating the spirit of personal expression.”

“I have always loved making and designing alongside the brilliant tailors, costume designers, and pattern makers I’ve had the privilege of encountering over my career,” she continued.

“I wanted to build a collective with artists and designers who inspire me and are creating in a way that challenges overconsumption … There’s only one rule for our guests in residence: they cannot only create for themselves. They have to contribute to the community, to trade or teach or entertain.”

