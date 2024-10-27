Angelina Jolie Says She and New Film Subject Maria Callas Have ‘a Certain Loneliness’ in Common (Exclusive)

The Oscar winner portrays the late opera singer in the upcoming biopic 'Maria'

ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty; Nick Machalaba/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Angelina Jolie, Maria Callas.

Angelina Jolie found a deep connection with Maria Callas.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE at the American Film Institute Festival premiere of Maria in Hollywood on Saturday, Oct. 26, the actress, 49, opens up about portraying the renowned opera singer in the upcoming biopic.

Jolie says that she shares a "certain loneliness" with Callas that comes from being a dedicated worker.

"I don't want to speak too much about it because it's too personal, but there's definitely a loneliness and a work ethic," she says of her connection to Callas. "I may be many things, but I'm a very hard worker, right?"

The Oscar winner adds, "I'm an imperfect person, but I work very hard and she does."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Angelina Jolie attends the 2024 AFI Fest Maria premiere

Jolie also explains that she does not know if she or Callas would view themselves "as anything but a performer and a worker who has a job to do," and notes that they are both "probably very hard on ourselves."

The upcoming drama is directed by Pablo Larraín, who previously helmed the movies Jackie and Spencer.

It follows "the American-Greek soprano as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye," according to a synopsis.

The film also stars Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alba Rohrwacher, Pierfrancesco Favino and Valeria Golino.

Pablo Larrain/Netflix Angelina Jolie Becomes Opera Singer Maria Callas in 'Maria'

Callas died in Paris in 1977 of a heart attack at age 53.

The movie received a standing ovation at its New York Film Festival premiere in September.

Jolie said on stage at the event, "I’m so happy to be here tonight. And I’m so happy to share this stage with these extremely talented, wonderful people and my dear friends."

She continued, "I hope you see in this film how much we really care for the people whose lives we’re sharing with you and how much they also loved art."

Maria is in select theaters Nov. 27, then on Netflix Dec. 11.

