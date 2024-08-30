Angelina Jolie Says She Has to Live in L.A. Because of Divorce but Reveals Where She'll Go 'as Soon as' Twins Turn 18

"Sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here," the star said of Los Angeles

Blair Getz Mezibov Angelina Jolie for The Hollywood Reporter

Angelina Jolie is taking life one day at a time.

The Maria actress and Without Blood writer/director, 49, gave rare comments about her personal life in a newly published interview for The Hollywood Reporter, touching lightly on her family and ongoing divorce from ex Brad Pitt.

While Jolie "grew up in" Los Angeles, as the daughter of actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, she told the outlet that she is currently in the city "because I have to be here from a divorce."

"But as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave," she added of her and Pitt's two youngest children, 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The Academy Award winner went on to cite her desire for "privacy" for her "big family," which also includes her four older kids: Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18.

"When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," Jolie said. "I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here."

The star said after she leaves L.A., "I’ll spend a lot of time in Cambodia," which is where she adopted son Maddox from in 2002. Additionally, "I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world," she added.



Blair Getz Mezibov Angelina Jolie on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, 60, in September 2016 after two years of marriage, and their settlement negotiations are still ongoing nearly eight years later.

While the actress declined to give specifics about the divorce in her THR interview, a source close to Pitt told PEOPLE this week that it's "pretty shocking" she and the Wolfs actor still "can't find a resolution and finalize the divorce."

"A major reason for their unhappiness before Angelina filed for divorce was their frequent clashes over parenting their kids," the source said, adding that the former couple "always had different approaches to life just in general," considering Pitt didn't grow up in Hollywood but Jolie did.

The pair's legal battle has continued as they argue over custody and finances, as well as a separate lawsuit regarding the French winery Château Miraval.

Said another source familiar with the dispute, "Hopefully they can both get on the same page to at least resolve the matrimonial side of things while the Miraval case plays out."

Read the original article on People.