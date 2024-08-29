Angelina Jolie Says She Shares 'Vulnerability' with Maria Callas at Venice: 'There's a Lot I Won't Say'

While the star said "there's a lot I won't say in this room, that you probably know or assume," she also noted how she relates to the late singer's "vulnerability"

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Angelina Jolie attends a photocall for Maria during the 81st Venice Film Festival on Aug. 29, 2024, in Venice, Italy

Angelina Jolie connected to real-life opera singer Maria Callas, whom she portrays in Pablo Larraín's new biopic Maria.

Speaking at a press conference alongside other cast and crew on Thursday, Aug. 29, the actress was asked about her personal connection to the late Callas, who is considered one of the greatest opera singers of all time, with a life story marred in part by tragedy.

"Well, there's a lot I won't say in this room, that you probably know or assume," said Jolie, 49, with a laugh, before going into one particular trait Callas exhibited that really spoke to her.

"I think the way I related to her may be a surprise — [it was] probably the part of her that's extremely soft and doesn’t have room in the world to be as soft as she truly was, and as emotionally open as she truly was," the Oscar winner said.

She added of Callas, "I share her vulnerability more than anything."



Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty, Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Angelina Jolie attends a photocall for Maria during the 81st Venice Film Festival on Aug. 29, 2024, in Venice, Italy (L); Maria Callas

Based on true accounts about Callas, Maria will tell the "tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world's greatest opera singer, relived and reimagined during her final days in 1970s Paris," according to a press release.

Details about Callas' life have been explored in the biography Cast a Diva: The Hidden Life of Maria Callas, by Lyndsy Spence, which was excerpted in an April 2021 article from The Guardian.

Written by Stephen Knight, who was also present during the Venice press conference, Maria marks the latest female-led biographical drama for Larraín, 48, who previously helmed Spencer (2021) and Jackie (2016).

Larraín said in a past statement, “I am incredibly excited to start production on Maria, which I hope will bring Maria Callas' remarkable life and work to audiences all around the world, thanks to the magnificent script by Steven Knight, the work of the entire cast and crew, and especially, Angelina’s brilliant work and extraordinary preparation."

Pablo Larrai­n Angelina Jolie as opera singer Maria Callas in Maria (2024)

During the Venice press conference, Jolie was asked how she feels about potential Oscar buzz surrounding her performance, and replied that the "bar" for her on whether she "did good enough" is more the reaction from fans of Callas "and those who love opera."

"My fear would be to disappoint them," she added. "So of course all other things, in my own business, if there's a response to the work, I'm very grateful."

The actress went on to say that she hopes Maria, "if anything ... brings more people to opera."

"To explore it, to let it affect them and move them, 'cause it's such a powerful art form and so important," Jolie said.

Netflix has acquired the rights to Maria but a release date has not yet been announced.

