Angelina Jolie Says She Studied For Unusual Career That Should ‘Make Sense’

The acting thing worked out for Angelina Jolie, who won an Oscar for “Girl, Interrupted” and currently stars in the Maria Callas biopic “Maria.”

But on “The Tonight Show” Thursday, she confirmed that one of her oddly rumored career pursuits before that was actually true: She was apparently studying to become a funeral director. (Watch the video below.)

In a segment devoted to clearing up celebrity scuttlebutt about Jolie’s previous job prospects, her revelation shocked host Jimmy Fallon. “That was the one I didn’t think!” Fallon said.

“Doesn’t it make sense, though?” Jolie replied.

“My grandfather died and I remember thinking this is not how they should be,” she said, presumably about funerals. “This should be a celebration of life and since I’m not afraid of death and I was comfortable with it, I thought this would be a great career path for me.”

Jolie then let out a laugh and said, “It’s my fallback career now.”

That wouldn’t be the only time Jolie would show a regard for the macabre. She and her second husband Billy Bob Thornton wore lockets containing each other’s blood.

“She thought it would be interesting and romantic if we took a little razor blade and sliced our fingers, smeared a little blood on these lockets,” Thornton explained later, “and you wear it around your neck just like you wear your son or daughter’s baby hair in one.”

Fast-forward to 3:07 for Jolie’s job talk:

