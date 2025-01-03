Angelina Jolie Slams ‘Liars’ as Divorce from Brad Pitt Is Finalized: ‘People Who Say 1 Thing and Mean Another’

Angelina Jolie is saying exactly what she means.

The 49-year-old Oscar winner opened up in her cover story for W Magazine’s Best Performances issue, which was released shortly after the news that she had finalized her divorce from ex Brad Pitt following an eight-year legal battle.

When asked about her “pet peeves,” the Maria star replied, “So many things. But my pet peeve is somebody who is a liar.”

Without naming anyone specifically, Jolie explained, “Somebody who feels a need to not say the truth or what they want, what they feel. There's a big version of that — and I'm not trying to be heavy about it — but people who say one thing and mean another, who aren't completely who they are. I think a lot of people don't say what they mean.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott Angelina Jolie for 'W Magazine'

Related: Angelina Jolie Hopes Brad Pitt Will 'Stop Attacking Her' After Divorce as Pitt Source Blasts 'Distortion of Facts' (Exclusive)

And while Jolie didn’t offer specifics on any “liars” she had encountered, the actress and advocate has been publicly embroiled in a legal battle with her ex and the father of her six children, Pitt, for years.

The exes officially signed off on their divorce on Monday, Dec. 30, ending their divorce proceedings after Jolie’s initial filing in September 2016.

Jolie's divorce attorney James Simon of Hersh Mannis said that she has been "focused on finding peace and healing for their family," and, "Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over." A rep for Pitt, 61, declined to comment on the divorce finalization.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source close to Jolie tells PEOPLE that she hopes Pitt can now "move on" and "stop attacking her."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Angelina Jolie (left) and Brad Pitt on Nov. 5, 2015

Related: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Reach Divorce Settlement After More Than 8 Years of Intense Legal Fighting (Exclusive)

"Brad has successfully used his power and his privilege to cover up his conduct at his family’s expense, to punish Angelina for leaving, and even to attempt to paint her as the reason why his relationship is so challenging with the children," the source notes.

"Angelina hopes the finalization of their divorce will enable him to move on, stop attacking her, and instead help heal their family," the source adds.

A source close to Pitt rejects the characterization, telling PEOPLE that Jolie has engaged in "one-sided attacks for the past eight years, including a never-ending distortion of facts and projecting their own behavior onto others, causing tremendous collateral damage to those in and around the family."

ADVERTISEMENT

And while their divorce is settled, the exes are still fighting over the French winery they previously owned together in a separate lawsuit. Pitt sued Jolie for allegedly breaching their agreement when she sold away her half of Château Miraval for $67 million in October 2021.

Read the original article on People