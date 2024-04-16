Angelina Jolie's Newest Tattoo Is a Heartfelt Shoutout to Her Daughter Vivienne

It's a special nod to their latest project.

Angelina Jolie is commemorating her latest project with a permanent tribute. The actress debuted a new tattoo at the opening night of The Outsiders show that she's producing alongside her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. And the ink is a sweet nod to one of the show's characters.

On Apr. 11, Jolie posed for photos on the red carpet in New York City in a regal caramel-colored cape, matching silk gown, and statement earrings. At one point, however, Jolie pushed back her outer layer to reveal the fresh ink that reads, "Stay Gold" in a cursive script, a reference to a line that Pony Boy says to Johnny and is now the title of a song in the new musical.

Jolie wasn't the only one to get the new branding. Creative team member Justin Levine also shared a photo of his matching tat on his Instagram Story, according to Us Weekly, who also notes that others involved also got the tattoo.

Jolie also posed with her and ex Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne on the red carpet. For her part, the young producer wore a navy utility jumpsuit with a patch embroidered with "Stay Gold" in the same font as Jolie's tattoo.

The musical is an adaptation of the 1967 book by S.E. Hinton, though many are familiar with Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film starring Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, and Tom Cruise.

In a recent interview with People, Jolie opened up about getting to see an audience react to the show during its previews, which started in March. "I've been in the theater watching as the first reactions came in, including the often very emotional reaction from young people. It’s very moving," she said. "I feel so strongly about this material and this creative team. It’s been a privilege to be a part of the process."

