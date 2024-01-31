Angelos family to sell Orioles to two billionaires, reports say
The Orioles are going to be under new ownership, according to Puck News sports correspondent John Ourand. A group led by private equity billionaires David Rubenstein and Mike Arougheti is buying the O's for $1.725 billion. Rubenstein, who is a co-founder of the Carlyle Group, was reported to have been in talks about buying the team back in December 2023. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/report-angelos-family-to-sell-orioles-to-two-billionaires