Angels activate Heaney to start vs. Rangers

Los Angeles Angels left-hander Andrew Heaney was activated from the 10-day injured list on Sunday to start against the Texas Rangers.

It marks the first outing of the season for Heaney, who has been sidelined since experiencing elbow inflammation during spring training.

Heaney, who turns 28 on June 5, was in the mix for Los Angeles' Opening Day assignment before suffering the injury. He made a career-high 30 starts in 2018 when he went 9-10 with a 4.15 ERA and 180 strikeouts.

Heaney made a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday and struck out 10 in 4 1/3 scoreless innings. He threw a bullpen Thursday without issue, which increased the likelihood that he would start Sunday.

The Angels optioned right-hander Jaime Barria to Salt Lake to open a roster spot. Barria is 2-2 with an 8.16 ERA in four appearances (one start) for Los Angeles.

