Anger as bacteria found at river swimming site

Elevated levels of harmful bacteria have been found at Wales’ first official river bathing site, warn public health officials.

Wild swimmers have been advised to stay out of the River Wye at The Warren, a pebble beach near Hay-on-Wye, Powys, after high levels of E.coli and intestinal enterococci bacteria were found.

The site was granted official bathing status last month, compelling Welsh environment watchdog Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to monitor water quality at the site.

Oliver Bullough, who led the campaign for the river's bathing status, said the news was "disgraceful".

The levels of both bacteria found were five and seven times higher respectively than the lowest quality standard considered "sufficient".

Warning signs were erected by officers from Powys council’s environmental health team on Thursday morning.

"Powys County Council is advising the public not to swim in the River Wye at The Warren, near Hay-on-Wye," said the council.

Mr Bullough, of campaign group Friends of the River Wye, said: "It's disgraceful that the river has been allowed to get into this state.

"These two bacteria are tested for because they are markers of the presence of sewage.

He said the levels of bacteria were "much worse" than he had anticipated.

"It’s a very disappointing day... but at least we know now what the situation is, and we have a realistic assessment of what we’re up against."

Oliver Bullough says the Welsh government will be forced to act if poor readings continue [BBC]

"It confirms what many have suspected for a while - I know lots of people who won’t let their kids swim in the river now," Mr Bullough added.

"If these figures continue over the rest of the bathing season, The Warren will be classified as of 'poor' quality we’ll finally have something that will force the Welsh government to clean up the Wye."

A spokesperson for NRW said: "This water sample is the first in a schedule that will take place throughout the bathing water season which ends on 30 September.

"We will continue to monitor the results of each sample and make the information available on our bathing water explorer."

Welsh Water said: “We have investigated our assets in this area of the Wye and there is no indication they have discharged in the days leading up to the test on 10 July, with our nearest upstream asset 7km (4.3 miles) from this site.

“We are committed to playing our part to help protect river water quality. This is why we have invested £53m over the past 12 months on seven schemes to help improve the quality of the River Wye, which have all been completed ahead of schedule.”