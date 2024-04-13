Anger at Roundhay Park parking charges plan

Volunteers, visitors and a business owner have spoken of their anger at plans to introduce parking charges in Leeds parks.

Leeds City Council axed earlier plans after public criticism, but charges have been proposed again as the authority looks to make £64m savings.

Catriona Moore, who runs Art Roundhay Park, said the news was "devastating" as the gallery depended on footfall.

Leeds City Council said no final decision had been made.

Parking is currently free at all Leeds parks except at Lotherton Hall.

Catriona Moore of Art Roundhay Park said the business depended on small sales [BBC]

Ms Moore, whose gallery in Roundhay Park includes a gift shop and cafe, told the BBC: "The business here depends very much on footfall, people coming to the cafe for a quick coffee. They'll bob in here for a chat, they'll bob in here for a greeting card or quick gift and have a look at the art.

"With car parking charges people are not going to pop in. It's going to affect our business. Our small sales are our bread and butter."

Martin Child, litter-picking lead for the Friends of Roundhay Park group, acknowledged the "extreme financial pressures" faced by local authorities around the country, but said: "It's the people at the bottom end of the spectrum that tend to suffer the most."

Friends of Roundhay Park litter pickers Martin and Heather Child [BBC]

Mr Childs said: "Anybody who uses the park is going to have to pay this, even Friends of Roundhay Park dare I say. We have to come in our cars sometimes."

He suggested parking charges could prompt people to leave their cars elsewhere.

"There's a lot of areas not far from this park with old Edwardian buildings, narrow streets. It starts to affect those areas very badly.

"Where I live, not so long ago there were people parking so badly that we realised an ambulance or fire engine just would not be able to get through to our house," Mr Childs added.

Jackie Doyle, who was visiting the park for a walk and a catch-up with a friend, added: "Parking's such an issue here.

Story continues

"I feel, having lived in Leeds all my life, that for the families who come here for a good family day out, it's going to become really expensive. I think it's a shame."

Leeds City Council said no decision had been made and, if it decided to move on with the plans, there would be a public consultation process.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk