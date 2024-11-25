Anger as Storm Bert leaves trail of destruction

Pontypridd residents bail out their houses after flooding [Getty Images]

People in south Wales have expressed anger about what they say is a lack of preparation for Storm Bert, after large parts of the country were devastated by heavy rain over the weekend.

In Pontypridd in Rhondda Cynon Taf, residents said lessons were not learned from Storm Dennis, which left much of the town underwater in 2020.

Andrew Morgan, the leader of RCT council, said he was “amazed” that only a yellow weather warning was put in place after Storm Bert, saying an amber warning was expected.

The Met Office said it would conduct a “full assessment” but that the storm was “well forecast” in advance “with a number of warnings in place”.

On Monday, the clean-up operation continued as 28 schools were closed, most in the Caerphilly and Monmouthshire local authority areas, and flood alerts remained in place.

These included two severe flood warnings with significant risk to life and disruption to the community near the River Monnow in Osbaston and Skenfrith in Monmouthshire.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said the impact of Storm Bert has been "absolutely devastating".

"The severity and frequency of these events is something we all need to be aware of," she said, adding that "hundreds of millions of pounds have been put into flood defences in Wales over the past few years".

Council leader Andrew Morgan said he was "surprised" a red warning was not in place for Storm Bert.

"During Storm Dennis we did see an amber warning well in advance, and a red warning issued in the early hours," he said.

He also said that between 200 and 300 properties were affected, with the rainfall surpassing some records set by Storm Dennis.

He added that one bridge that was under construction, and which was replaced after Storm Dennis, was completely washed away.

Firefighters pumping water from Sion Street by the River Taff [PA Media]

Paula Williams, whose house is on Sion Street in Pontypridd next to the River Taff, said she only knew about the flooding on Sunday morning because a neighbour came knocking on her door.

She said Natural Resources Wales (NRW) did not listen to warnings from residents raised the last time there was flooding.

"This time, there's only about four inches of water come in but it's in exactly the same place that we told NRW about last time," she said.

"They've tried to convince everybody that the flood defences worked. I have got videos proving the flood defences don't work."

She said it was the community neighbours fighting to protect the homes that stopped the flooding being as bad as in 2020.

NRW has said it is "too early" to consider if things could have been done differently.

Residents rescue a car from flood water on Sion Street [PA Media]

Elsewhere in Wales, Connor Turner, landlord of the Vine Tree in Crickhowell, Powys, only finished redecorating the pub a few days ago.

The business, on the south bank of the Usk, had undergone a full refurbishment.

On Sunday they had to close the restaurant because of the flooding and cancel all the bookings.

“For some reason it has become a normality. There needs to be a permanent solution," he said.

He added that he was not sure who to be angry with.

“People are saying we have just got to be resilient. Surely there is a permanent solution, that is the annoyance here.”

Storm Bert flooded the roads outside the Vine Tree pub in Crickhowell [Connor Turner]

Devon Eason, club manager of Blackwood Rugby Club, Caerphilly, said he was "devastated" after the club's building and grounds were damaged by the flood.

He spent thousands refurbishing the facilities just a few months ago, and the club have had to cancel several events while they try and rebuild the facilities.

"We finished the function room about two months ago, with all new carpets, tables, chairs and toilets. So I am absolutely gutted," he said.

Mr Eason said 50 to 60 members of the community showed up bringing water vacuums and sandbags.

"It just goes to show how much the club means to people."

Newport High School Old Boys Rugby Club in Newport was also hit by flooding caused by Storm Bert four years after severe damage from Storm Dennis.

In a post on X, Sir Keir Starmer thanked the emergency services for protecting communities.

The Welsh Government said: "Our thoughts are with those who have suffered flooding to their homes and businesses. The trauma and upset this causes should never be underestimated."

Sian Williams, head of north West Wales operations for Natural Resources Wales, said:

“I know that there are people frustrated and that there will be people wanting answers, wanting to have some sort of reassurance that this won’t happen again.

“It is unfortunately too early right now to think about whether things could be done differently or better or what can be done to improve the situation in the future.

Simon Brown, services director at the Met Office, said:

"As always with a named storm, a full assessment of the forecast and warning strategy will take place with our partners. I would expect this to take place over the coming days."

"The warnings covering Wales highlighted the potential for homes and businesses to flood with fast flowing or deep floodwater was possible, causing a danger to life."

Additional reporting by Charlie Buckland

