Angler lands record-breaking pike with ‘once in a lifetime capture’

Lloyd Watson has had ‘people from all over the world messaging me’ after hooking the pike at a Somerset lake - Bristol Water

An angler has landed in a potentially record-breaking fish after catching a 47lb 5oz pike.

Lloyd Watson has been inundated with messages from around the world after hooking the giant pike at Chew Valley Lake, near Bristol.

The artificial lake in Somerset is run by Bristol Water, which described his discovery as a “once in a lifetime capture”.

Subject to confirmation by the British Record Fish Committee, Mr Watson’s giant pike set to beat the previous British pike record of 46lb 13oz, which was set by Roy Lewis at Welsh reservoir Llandegfedd in 1992.

Mr Watson, who was visiting Chew from Manchester, caught the pike during his first trip to the lake on Feb 13.

Once weighed and photographed the fish was carefully released back into the water in line with angling welfare rules.

‘Total disbelief’

Mr Watson, who has been pike angling for over 30 years, said he was in “total disbelief” when he realised the size. He said: “I still can’t get over what’s actually happened. I’ve got people from all over the world messaging me, wanting interviews.

“I feel like this can’t happen to me. I’m going to wake up.”

Mr Watson said he caught the pike using a whole smelt as bait. He also used chopped herring as groundbait to lure the freshwater predators to his swim.

‘This is the best day of my life’

Ten minutes later he hooked a fish that initially felt modest. And with his travelling companion Nick Skirrow also playing a pike on his own line, Mr Watson had to grab the net himself.

“At first it felt like a small pike that was weeded up,” he told Angling Times.

“It was only when it got close in that it suddenly woke up and started taking line – and I started to think ‘hang on a minute!’

“When I got it into the net, we both looked at it and couldn’t believe the size. It was absolutely ridiculous. This is the best day of my life.”

Chew Valley is Bristol Water’s largest reservoir, and several monster fish weighing 30lb and 40lb have also been caught there in recent months. The lake is also an important site for wildlife and has been designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

‘Theatre of dreams’ for fishing

Mr Watson described it as a “pike fishing mecca”. He added: “It’s the ‘theatre of dreams’ for pike fishing. It has made so many dreams come true for lifelong pike anglers. It’s just a smile factory, a special place,” he told the Bristol Post.

Luke Cox, Bristol Water’s fisheries and recreations manager, said: “We would like to congratulate Lloyd on this superb achievement, and it’s great from our point of view that fish welfare was top priority with plenty of anglers and staff on hand to help weigh this once-in-a-lifetime capture.

“Chew has been in terrific form of late. Its shallow nature and abundance of food, I’m sure, is a huge factor in why the pike that live here grow to such colossal sizes. We take great pride in managing the fishing activities and careful planning is undertaken to conserve the pike population.”

The pike is a member of the Esocidae family of fish, which can be traced back as far as the Mesozoic era, between 66 million and 252 million years ago.

As an apex predator, the adult pike is a carnivore that lies in wait for prey to come by so it can seize them with its sharp teeth. Pike feed on insects, small fish, frogs, waterfowl and even small mammals.

The northern pike is a cannibalistic fish that will also feed on juvenile members of its own species.