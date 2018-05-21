Anglers cast their lines for silver bass along Windsor's riverfront

Victoria Day weekend brings out anglers from as far away as Toronto to try their luck at catching silver bass along the Detroit River.

Every Victoria day since Romeo Mercado can remember, he and his friends made their way down from Scarborough to fish. He said this year is a bit slower than previous ones.

"Maybe it's the weather," Mercado said. "Two years ago it was very good."

The Moore's had the day off and wanted to spend a little family time fishing. Their nine-year-old son, Romeo, has been fishing since he was a toddler.

"I've did this since my grandpa showed me how to," Romeo said.

His mother, Livia, said he's always liked fishing — in particular when he was little he loved to play with the minnows. Although he may have more experience, it was his seven-year-old sister Lyla who had the first catch of the day.

"We had the day off work so we brought the kid down here, because they really enjoy fishing," Livia said. "We're not keeping any, they're just doing it for fun."