Anglia Square in Norwich could be saved by government, says council

Anglia Square includes the Hollywood Cinema building, which premiered the Alan Partridge film Alpha Papa in 2013, but it closed about five years ago

A council leader said he was talking to government officials about securing a grant to buy a shopping centre.

A £300m revamp of Anglia Square in Norwich was scrapped after the developer said the project was no longer financially viable.

Norwich City Council leader Mike Stonard said it would be "advantageous" if the site was in public hands.

Developer Weston Homes spent eight years on its plans, which would have built up to 1,100 homes.

The scheme would have included retail and leisure space.

More than 1,000 flats were planned by a developer, which has since pulled out of the regeneration scheme

"These are early stages but a lot is going on in the background. We are hoping the government would give us the full amount for the purchase," he said.

Labour councillor Mr Stonard said the council would be able to choose a developer for the scheme and dictate how it was built if it owned the land, the Local Democracy Reporting Service wrote.

The shopping centre, north of the city centre, was purchased by asset management company Columbia Threadneedle for £7.5m in 2014.

Weston Homes secured permission for the redevelopment last spring after years of public inquiries and legal battles.

However, it pulled the plug on the project last month.

The site is 11.4 acres in size.

The scheme was initially due to receive £15m from Homes England's housing infrastructure fund, but delays to the scheme meant that it was eligible for only £7m.

Speaking previously, Bob Weston, chairman and managing director of Weston Homes, said: "I am personally gutted to have to write off millions of pounds of company investment and not have a new scheme to show at the end of the venture."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830