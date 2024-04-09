Anglo-Saxon pottery found where homes will be built

A number of historical artefacts dating back to the Mesolithic period have been discovered at a site where new homes are planned to be built.

Since mid-January, a team from Oxford Archaeology have been scouring the southeastern area of Abbots Vale in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, for archaeological remnants.

Findings to date include a Bronze Age barrow or funerary monument and evidence of extensive early Anglo-Saxon activity including sunken buildings.

Louise Moan, senior project manager for Oxford Archaeology, said the finds add "a layer to the intricate tapestry of Suffolk's history".

"Overseeing the Abbots Vale dig is a fascinating opportunity," she said.

"Our team is thrilled by the breadth and depth of discoveries so far."

The team believed the sunken buildings at the site, adjacent to the A134 at Rushbrook Lane, would have served as workshops for various trades.

The Bronze Age barrow or funerary monument is also characterised by a large circular ditch which contained remnants such as struck flint and Bronze Age pottery.

West Suffolk Council called for further exploration at the site and eight hectares (19.5 acres) will be investigated, which is expected to take six months.

Oxford Archaeology, RPS Consulting and Hopkins Homes - which will eventually develop the site into 363 homes - are working together on the project.

Hopkins Homes received planning permission from the authority for the new homes in March.

It also planned to include open spaces for sports pitches and children's play equipment.

It expected to begin construction on the site in the summer.

Edward Bathgate, pre-development manager for Hopkins Homes, said the group was "deeply committed to responsible development and preserving local heritage".

"The discoveries made so far highlight the rich history of this area and reaffirm our dedication to working collaboratively with experts from Oxford Archaeology to ensure the proper documentation and protection of these significant finds."

