Angourie Rice, Finn Bennett, Ella Purnell & Lukas Gage In Talks For Radio Silence Thriller Production ‘Loser’

EXCLUSIVE: Radio Silence’s feature take of Colleen McGuinness’ Loser is set on adding four with Angourie Rice, Finn Bennett, Ella Purnell and Lukas Gage who are all in talks to board.

McGuinness will write, direct and produce the feature based on her award winning-short, with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett & Chad Villella set to produce on behalf of Radio Silence.

Loser follows Alice (Rice, who also starred in the short), a brilliant but troubled physicist, as she attempts to heal her trauma by using time travel, but gets caught in a twisty, cat-and-mouse game of murder and violence in New York City. Bennett, Purnell and Gage are up for unspecified roles.

Nate Hurtsellers (Theater Camp) will serve as the Director of Photography, returning in his role from the short.

Rice broke out in the Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe crime comedy The Nice Guys. She starred in the Paramount hit musical Mean Girls earlier this year. TV credits include HBO’s Mare of Easttown and the Apple TV+ drama series The Last Thing He Told Me, which is currently in production on its second season. Up next, Rice will star in psychological thriller Steal Away. She played Betty Brant in the Sony Disney MCU Spider-Man franchise.

Bennett starred recently in HBO’s True Detective: Night Country opposite Jodie Foster and Kali Reis and can be seen currently in Netflix’s Black Doves. He will next star in Alex Garland and Ray Mendola’s A24 title Warfare and has also been announced to lead A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms for HBO as Aerion Targaryen, the latest entry in the Game of Thrones spin-offs. Previous TV credits include Kiri, Domina, Liar and The Nevers. Pics include A Banquet and The Mouse.

Purnell stars on the Amazon Prime hit series, Fallout. She recently received the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award at the 2024 Cannes series Festival in recognition of her exciting and versatile career to date. Most recently she executive produced and starred as Rhiannon Lewis in Sweetpea, a Sky Atlantic comedy drama television series, which is an adaptation by See-Saw Films and writer Kirstie Swain of the book of the same name by CJ Skuse. Additionally, Purnell reprised her voice role as ‘Powder/Jinx’ in the Emmy award-winning Netflix animated series Arcane. She also finished filming The Scurry, a new comedy-horror feature from director Craig Roberts, set to release in 2025. She will play a leading role of a park attendant who must use her unique skills and strength to survive a band of killer squirrels.

Gage is known for his turn as Dillon on HBO’s The White Lotus and Tyler on Euphoria. He also starred this year in Smile 2, Road House and Down Low, which he co-wrote, among many others.

