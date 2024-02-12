Angry 49ers Fan Smashes TV With Whiskey Bottle at Super Bowl Party

A passionate football fan took a whiskey bottle to a TV after the San Francisco 49ers lost the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime on Sunday.

Video posted to TikTok by Jennifer Duran shows her stepfather repeatedly smashing the bottle against the TV “after his team didn’t win” during a Super Bowl party in Ontario, California.

“My mom told him not to do that, but he said he could buy another TV,” she told Storyful. Credit: Jennifer Duran via Storyful