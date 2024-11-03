Angry crowds throw mud at Spain's king in flood-hit Valencia

King Felipe VI of Spain has faced angry protesters while visiting the Valencia region, which has been hit by unprecedented floods.

Footage shows an angry crowd shouting "murderer" and "shame" at the king, who was also asked why nothing had been done to avoid the tragedy.

Spain's worst floods in decades have left whole neighbourhoods covered in mud and strewn with mangled cars and debris.

More than 200 people were killed in the floods, with many more missing. Emergency workers are continuing to comb through underground car parks and tunnels in the hope of finding survivors and recovering bodies.

There has been anger at a perceived lack of warning and insufficient support from authorities after the floods.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia have been visiting Paiporta, a town that has been severely affected.

King Felipe was heckled by angry residents during the visit to Paiporta [Getty Images]

Footage showed the king making his way down a pedestrian street, before his bodyguards and police were suddenly overwhelmed by a surge of protesters, hurling insults and screaming.

They struggled to maintain a protective ring around the monarch, as some of the protesters threw mud and objects.

The king engaged with several, even embracing them.

Images showed mud on the faces and clothes of the king, queen and the officials accompanying them, who held umbrellas over the monarch as they departed.

Queen Letizia also had mud thrown at her [EPA]

The civil guard and mounted officers were later seen attempting to disperse the angry crowd.

It comes after residents criticised local authorities over their response to catastrophic flooding.

Juan Bordera, a member of the Valencian parliament, called the king's visit "a very bad decision".

Authorities “didn’t listen to any warnings,” Mr Bordera told the BBC.

“It’s logical that the people are angry, it’s logical that the people didn’t understand why this visit is so urgent,” he added.

In a post on X, the president of Valencia's parliament, Carlos Mazón, said he understood the public's anger and praised the king's "exemplary" response.

On Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez ordered 10,000 more troops, police officers and civil guards to the area.

More than 60 deaths have so far been reported in the town of Paiporta [Getty Images]

He said the deployment was Spain's largest in peacetime. But he added that he was aware the response was "not enough" and acknowledged "severe problems and shortages".

The flooding began on Tuesday, following a period of intense rainfall. Floodwaters quickly caused bridges to collapse and covered towns with thick mud.

Many communities were cut off, left without access to water, food, electricity and other basic services.

Volunteer clean-up efforts have seen thousands of people with mops, buckets and brooms march to the areas most affected [Getty Images]

By Saturday, the death toll from the flooding rose to 211, with many more feared missing.

Almost all of the deaths confirmed so far have been in the Valencia region on the Mediterranean coast.

Some areas have been particularly devastated. Authorities in town of Paiporta, visited today by the royal couple, have reported at least 62 deaths.

