Animal advocates want chuckwagon races cancelled after 3 horse deaths

Animal rights activists are calling on the Calgary Stampede to halt its chuckwagon races and review safety measures following the deaths of three horses at the Rangeland Derby this week.

The first horse died of a serious internal medical condition he experienced Monday mid-race. The Stampede said the incident was not racing related.

Another horse was put down after suffering a broken leg during a race on Wednesday.

The most recent death took place Thursday when a horse hit a guard rail and stumbled to the ground on the Stampede Park track.

"The Calgary Stampede has a long history of treating animals as disposable, and the accident last night clearly demonstrates that," said Trev Miller with the Calgary Animal Rights Effort (CARE).

Miller was one of a handful of activists who took to the Victoria Park train station to protest the rodeo and hold a vigil for the horses Friday night. Protestors held signs bearing slogans including, "Chuck the chucks" and "Rodeo hurts animals."

Horse deaths 'depressingly predictable'

The Stampede told the CBC its animals are of the highest priority. There's a zero tolerance policy for "preventable accidents and injuries," it said.

But Peter Fricker, spokesperson for the Vancouver Humane Society said its measures to make chuckwagon racing safer haven't worked — as evidenced by the "depressingly predictable" deaths that happen year over year.

The Stampede's roots can be traced to 1886, when the Calgary and District Agricultural Society held its first fair. Since then, more than 100 horses participating in Stampede events have died, according to CARE.

The Vancouver Humane Society demands the Stampede set up a panel of independent experts to determine whether chuckwagon races can be made safer every year. But Fricker said nothing ever changes.

"There's obviously going to be some high degree of risk to the horses when you've got teams of horses running at high speed taking tight turns in close proximity. It's really just a disaster waiting to happen — so those are some of the things we think they should look at," he said.

Both the number of teams in each race and total horses allowed on each team, as well as the track configuration, should be evaluated, Fricker added.

