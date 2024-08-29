Animal charity pays for shelter for homeless pets

The RSPCA estimates it is having to pay out £44,000 a month in the South West [BBC]

The RSPCA is having to pay for animals to go into private kennels and catteries because its rescue centres are full, bosses say.

The charity said estimated it was having to pay out £44,000 per month in the south-west of England, with the national figure amounting to £500,000 per month.

Sammy Thompson, who has worked at the RSPCA Cornwall Branch rehoming centre for seven years, said: "Every time we rehome one, another one comes in.

"There is no let up at the moment. It’s just a constant stream of animals needing our support."

'Juggling animals'

She added: “There was a big boom in people who took on pets in Covid and then couldn’t look after them anymore, so I think it’s been the backlash from that.

"Animals are simply too readily available for people to take on and, when it doesn’t work out, there is nowhere else for them to go but a rescue centre."

The RSPCA Cornwall Branch has been funded entirely by local donations and can hold 120 animals.

CEO Emily Bowen said national RSPCA facilities could sometimes help by acting as an overflow centre.

She said: "We have the information sent through on animals that are in private boarding in the South West and we will take them in as soon as we have a space.

"We are juggling that with animals that come in from our public waiting list, which can be genuine emergencies, and animals we need to take in straight away."

Ms Bowen said the RSPCA was urging the public to consider fostering pets from rescue centres.

She said: "Anyone who wants a pet but can’t afford the bills should come to us, and apply to become a fosterer.

"You can then enjoy the animal and we cover the costs of that, which then enables us not to put animals into private board because they can go into a home.”

The RSPCA is the oldest charity of its kind and is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year.

