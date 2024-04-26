Animal lover takes pet goat on daily walks around city's parks

An animal lover and his 10-year-old pet goat have been turning heads around a city by going on daily walks together. David Hughes, 47, has been walking his large pygmy goat named Boo around their local estates and parks for the last nine years. Boo developed osteoarthritis when he was one and David decided to take the him out on regular walks to keep him moving. The pair have to stick to a set route which has been approved by a vet on their adventures around Milton Keynes, Bucks. David, a technical engineer, said even though he's been walking Boo for nine years, there are still people who haven't seen him before.