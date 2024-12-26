Animal neglect and abandonment is soaring, and it's worse at Christmas time, warns RSPCA

There's been a huge increase in animal neglect and abandonment in England and Wales and the RSPCA's rescue centres are "absolutely full", according to the charity.

New figures show there were 38,977 incidents of neglect reported to the RSPCA's emergency cruelty line between January and September 2023.

But for the same period in 2024, there were 48,814 - a 25% increase.

The number of animals dumped in winter has also doubled.

"Our centres up and down the country are absolutely full, and we're also taking animals into private boarding," said RSPCA spokesperson Suzanne Norbury.

"So when our teams are out there, they rescue animals and we haven't got space.

"We're spending money on private boarding facilities at the moment on top of running centres like this one. It's costing us £26,000 each and every week."

It means the charity is trying to absorb extra costs of £1,352,000 a year for emergency boarding.

At their rescue centre at Frankley near Birmingham, Damon is one of many cats looking for a new home.

He was a stray found on a building site with a broken jaw and has had to have it wired back together at the animal hospital here.

'The first thing they cut back on is their animals'

Ian Briggs, a chief inspector for the charity, said: "He must have been in considerable pain, and it was only due to a member of the public letting us know that we were able to intervene and give him the treatment he needed."

"During COVID, people sought to own pets because they were looking to have companionship.

"Then after lockdown was released and everyone got back to normal, we were then hit by the cost of living crisis. Then year on year we're seeing finances stretched for everybody, so we believe we've got all these extra people who have pets and now some are feeling the financial strain."

He added: "Because of the Christmas period, we're in the middle of winter, heating goes up, electricity costs even more, that adds an additional financial burden to people who are already struggling, and often the first thing they cut back on is their animals."

Animals found in appalling conditions

Last year, the charity rescued 34 animals from a house in Walsall, including 24 dogs, who'd been kept in appalling conditions.

They were found surrounded by hundreds of empty dog food cans, and faeces.

Following an RSPCA prosecution, two people were disqualified from keeping all animals for life.

They also received suspended 20-week custodial sentences after pleading guilty to offences including failing to provide the animals with veterinary care, a suitable living environment or taking reasonable steps to protect them from pain, suffering, injury and disease.

The animals were rehabilitated at various RSPCA rehoming centres, including the centre at Frankley.

One, a Staffordshire bull terrier cross, was rehomed in the summer.

'We needed to give two homeless cats a home'

Cats Peter and Paul are the lucky ones being picked up to be taken to a new home while Sky News was filming at the centre.

Sarah and Martin Potter are taking them back to Worcestershire.

"We recently lost a cat," said Sarah, "and the house is just completely empty".

"We've just got so much love to give, that we needed to give two homeless cats a home ready for Christmas".

It can, though, take years for other animals to be re-homed and there are now more than ever needing a new start.