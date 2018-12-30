Animal Planet Global President Susanna Dinnage To Stay At Discovery After Premier League Soccer U-Turn

Animal Planet’s Global President Susanna Dinnage is set to stay at Discovery after deciding not to take up the position of CEO of the English Premier League.

Dinnage has reportedly changed her mind as to take up the role, which she secured in November, and stay at the international factual giant. It’s not clear whether she will continue in her current role or take on another position within the company, although it is a rare move to eschew such a high profile promotion and one that would have seen her become the first woman to oversee the British soccer league.

“Despite her commitment to the Premier League in early November, Susanna Dinnage has now advised the Nominations Committee that she will not be taking up the position of Chief Executive. The Committee has reconvened its search and is talking to candidates. There will be no further comment until an appointment is made,” the Premier League said in a statement.

Dinnage was due to start with the Premier League in 2019, although apparently did not have a set date due to a long notice period. In November, she said she was “excited at the prospect of taking on this fantastic role”, which she called the “pinnacle of professional sport”.

