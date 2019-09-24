Animal Rescuers Free Buck Caught in Volleyball Net

A Long Island, New York–based animal rescue group warned homeowners to take down soccer and volleyball nets when they are not in use after a buck had to be freed from the latter on September 21.

Strong Island Animal Rescue League shared footage of its crew helping to free the animal, who got his antlers stuck in a volleyball net in an East Setauket backyard.

According to the group’s Facebook post, the crew received a call from a woman who spotted the deer in her neighbor’s yard.

The rescue attempt hit a hitch when the deer got spooked and jumped over a fence.

“Thankfully the net got caught on it and they were able to run in. With some pulling and cutting, he took off when that last thread was severed,” the rescue league wrote. Credit: Strong Island Animal Rescue League via Storyful