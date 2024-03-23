The animal serial killings tormenting a quaint Hampshire village

Last week, the picturesque village of Broughton witnessed scenes more suitable to a horror film - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

In the grand, dense oak trees towering above Broughton Community Shop in Hampshire, a few dozen rooks have been cawing noisily this month. The superstitious might be wary of such an augury, but dozens of the black birds nest in the spot every year, watching over the goings on in the heart of the village, and they never normally have much to report.

“It’s very quiet here. Nothing happens in Broughton, but in a good way, if you know what I mean,” one local resident, Sue, remarks while walking her Maltese, Freddie, along the high street. “After everything this week, I think everybody just wants it to go back to that.”

Last Friday morning, the usual tranquillity of this small and tight-knit community (population approximately 1,000) was shattered by an utterly gruesome discovery: the bloody corpses of some 50 hares and two raptors, dumped overnight outside the front door of the village shop.

Blood had been smeared across the glass doors. The birds, a kite and a barn owl, both protected species under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, were shoved onto the door handles themselves, meaning the early volunteer who discovered the scene couldn’t even access the building without first dealing with the horror.

“He was very, very upset, the guy who found it,” says Mike Hensman, 74, treasurer of the shop since it opened in December 2019, who has been running a tight ship as media descended on his tiny store in the days since. “He’s a country guy like me, he shoots, he’s used to seeing that sort of stuff, but this was bad. Blood on the windows … we had to clean it all off.”

The police were, he says, “really on it, they’ve been good, responsive. They were very, very keen” and they have everything they need, meaning CCTV of the perpetrators. Clear footage? His face lights up. “Oh yeah, they’ve got it all and they like it. It’s really good…”

Mike Hensman has been volunteering at the shop since 2019

Broughton is hardly Midsomer when it comes to sinister and bewildering crimes. Nestled in a particularly quaint part of the already picturesque Test Valley, its village noticeboard advertises lunch clubs, golf societies, Easter church services and charitable appeals to help the lonely.

With Wallop Brook babbling through it, a churchyard famed for a dovecote said to have been gifted by Richard III, a thriving local pub and Hensman’s magnificent community shop and cafe, you can understand why the average house price is a wince-inducing £939,000. Teslas, Porsches and Range Rovers parked outside those houses confirm it’s very much a solvent area. And now a bloody crime scene.

“Ah, the Broughton massacre,” said one local man, asked about the discovery at the shop last week. He was quickly chided by a friend, who felt it was better if such vivid language was avoided, thank you very much. And yet it’s not even an isolated incident. Last month, the carcasses of 25 hares, rabbits, pheasants and a decapitated deer were strewn around the entrance to a primary school in the village of Awbridge, seven miles south. Police are investigating whether there may be a link.

Two days after the incident at the shop, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police found a burnt-out Suzuki Grand Vitara they believed to have been involved in the shop incident. Residents were unsurprised: ask a dozen why this happened and you’d receive a dozen slightly different answers, but they agree on two things. Firstly, that it’s likely the work of “gangs” who allegedly trespass on farmers’ land and do not take kindly to having the police called (invariably torching cars if they need to), and secondly, that it’s not worth going on the record speculating about it.

Locals mention other, smaller incidents involving deer remains placed in deliberately grotesque positions for optimal visual impact. “It’s a bit coincidental, isn’t it? And just before the school one happened, a guy who has a smallholding had a big fight with one of the gangs, who broke his nose. He rang the police, and then the school happened. It was as if to say, ‘You can call the police, but they’re not going to do anything’,” says one exasperated Broughton resident.

But why the school? “Well, maximum message isn’t it?” she says. “Would you lot be here if they’d put some deer carcasses in a farmer’s gateway?” A fair point, well made.

She says the same thing happened in Broughton: several burglaries have been disturbed recently. “That went round the village on the village email … after one, the police sent a big presence.” Now Broughton has received its own stark warning. The resident had been told that “elders” in the gangs were unhappy with their younger members for the carcass stunts. “This could all be us putting two and two together and coming up with 46, mind…”

The words “sorry, we don’t want the windows being put in” have been uttered more than once this week. “You just don’t know who you’re dealing with, do you?” one resident said. “Well, we do, but still. We think it’s hare coursers making all their money from bets on it.”

Hare coursing – in which dogs, usually lurchers, greyhounds or sighthounds, chase hares by sight and kill them – has been banned in England and Wales since 2004, yet after a surge of reported illegal coursing, Parliament introduced new laws two years ago to crack down further.

“That happens all over the country, doesn’t it?” Hensman says, which is true, but this is a particularly ripe area for blood sports. The village pub names – The Greyhound and The Tally Ho!, nod to that connection – and hares are, or were, relatively common in these parts.

A primary school in Awbridge was subject to similar treatment this year - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

The Test Valley and its neighbouring Salisbury Plain are dominated by flat, open farmland, chalk plateaus and scattered brush – ideal for hares, who tend to stay on their territory of one or two square miles between September and March, when coursing is at its peak. After that time, the animals are especially active (or mad, as the idiom goes in this month) and venture further to leap, box and attract mates.

In recent years, coursing has moved online. Farmers and gamekeepers have reported criminal gangs driving onto private fields, setting their dogs on hares or deer, and live-streaming the chase on the dark web, where it is alleged betting syndicates all over the world, but especially in China, put money on which dog will win.

Invariably the practice takes place at night, using powerful lights mounted to 4x4s, or at dusk and dawn – when the hares are most active. Yet in some cases, the gangs are brazen enough to do it in daylight. Since 2022, the maximum penalty for trespassing in pursuit of game was increased to an unlimited fine and the possibility of up to six months’ imprisonment, as well as having to pay kennel costs where relevant. In Lincolnshire last November, for instance, a man was ordered to pay over £18,000 in fines after admitting trespassing and using dogs to chase and kill hares.

Yet rural policing is difficult, slow and often under-resourced – even if Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has a dedicated team of officers called Country Watch whose main priority is to disrupt and tackle the crimes affecting our rural communities. Farmers can be minded to defend their property themselves: one in North Hampshire, sick of gangs trespassing on his land for illegal bloodsports, has taken to digging a trench around every field on his 1,200 acre farm, then using a forklift truck to move vast concrete blocks into the only remaining gateway whenever he or his staff aren’t using it.

In Broughton, Hensman remains circumspect. “My theory [about why the shop was targeted] is that we’re just a random symbol of the community. There’s all sorts of theories, but I think we were chosen because we’re tucked away – you couldn’t do this on the high street, there’d be people out and about. So I think they drove up here to have some fun.”

Some fun? “I don’t know. These guys… you can’t understand them.” He “wouldn’t point the finger at anybody, because that’s not right. The police can do that job.”

Hunting history: The Tally Ho! pub - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

And they are. Sergeant Stuart Ross, of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “We know the effect this incident has had on the local community. To be clear, mindless criminal acts such as this one will not be tolerated. Those responsible will face the full force of the law and consequences for their actions.”

But that hasn’t stopped a sense of shock creeping through this idyllic village this week. “We’re in our little bubble here, and always are. Through Covid and everything, we always feel safe, and we’re not scared, but that little bubble has popped a bit. It’s sad really,” one resident says.

Sue, who volunteers at the shop and has lived in Broughton for 25 years – “so I’m not really a local” – hasn’t seen anything like this before.

“It’s just beyond comprehension, we’re shocked to the core. You hear about people seeing strange men coming up drives in balaclavas or in fields – robbing houses or garages, I guess, but this is really weird,” she says.

“What we want to know is why, but I don’t suppose we ever will. And you hardly ever see a hare around here anymore, but I don’t suppose we will for years now. That’s the worst thing, in a way, the damage to the ecosystem.”

Hensman chalks the whole saga down to “just a part and parcel of living in the country.” The shop cleaned up, kept calm and carried on, he points out, and the community doesn’t want to dwell on it. “I’m very matter-of-fact. I don’t think you should worry about things like this, there’s no point.”

Above his head, the rooks continued to caw, louder than ever. One collective noun for them is a “storytelling”. They certainly have some tales to tell after this week.