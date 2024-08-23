Animal shelter that was set to close could stay open

An animal sanctuary that announced its closure after three decades could now remain open because it is “needed more than ever”, its 80-year-old founder has said.

Suffolk and Essex Small Animal Rescue Welfare (Sesaw), in Leavenheath, was started by Maggie Jackaman roughly 32 years ago.

Since then, Ms Jackaman, alongside a team of dedicated volunteers, has taken in and nurtured hundreds of animals, from litters of puppies to rabbits.

Due to her "advancing age and health issues" and “organisational problems”, it was announced this week the centre would shut down - a decision now being reconsidered after an outpouring of support.

“It broke me because it was bad enough, but then made 10 times worse when I had people coming up to me and voicing their devastation,” said Ms Jackaman.

“A considered look will now be taken regarding the future of Sesaw with a view to putting a plan in place to enable us to go forward."

She said the sanctuary was needed "more than ever" and that she hoped it would be able to continue.

Ms Jackaman's mission to help as many animals as possible began after she agreed to adopt just a handful of cats from an overflowing sanctuary in Colchester.

That gesture of kindness quickly “snowballed” and has since become her life’s work, but Ms Jackaman does not do it alone.

Volunteer Charlene Walker, 40, started working at the site in 2021, hoping it would help her overcome the grief she felt following her rabbit’s death.

She said she was "shocked and devastated" at hearing it could close.

“I’ve seen neglected animals, some animals just be dumped at the gates, and families crying when bringing their animals in. Where were they going to go?," she said.

“But this is Maggie’s life and she will be here forever and she always finds room for them and she will never turn an animal away.

“I think she is inspirational and amazing and she is a role model for me.”

Ronnie Swain, 72, who deals with donations and fundraising, shed “lots of tears” at the idea of the sanctuary closing down for good.

She added: “It was really sad because there’s nowhere else in the area that will take and help all animals.

“I love coming up here - we have a laugh and a joke, we get really mucky, and we do it come rain or shine.”

Another volunteer, Susan Gaunt, 69, believes it is essential the centre remains.

“It’s a vital thing and imperative that people have somewhere they can safely leave animals and get them from,” she said.

“I just love the atmosphere and the animals and I love Maggie to bits - it’s not just hard graft, it’s a community as well.”

Ms Jackaman now hopes to inform supporters about the future of the charity “on a more positive note” at the start of September.

Follow Suffolk news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story