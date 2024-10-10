Animal shelter struggling after guinea pig influx

Staff had to spend a day weighing, treating and naming the animals [BBC]

A Cornish animal shelter is struggling with vet fees after rescuing 55 guinea pigs from a pet hoarder.

Maria's Animal Shelter in Probus said it removed 61 guinea pigs and rabbits from a small Cornish home where there were over 120 animals breeding out of control, it said.

It comes after the RSPCA said in August it was paying for animals to go into private kennels because its rescue centres were full.

Founder Maria Mulkeen said the charity was struggling with ongoing veterinary bills after the influx of animals.

"We only went in to help a few but unfortunately, when we saw the dire situation they were in, we actually had to come out all the rabbits and guinea pigs that were in the house at the time," she said.

The shelter said it could not save all the animals, with several dying from dental issues and contagious diseases.

Mrs Mulkeen said: "The vet's fees are so bad now, lots have to have X-rays, ultrasounds and ongoing medication.

"It's a big increase for us and that's one of our biggest bills at the moment."

Despite the loss of some animals, healthy baby guinea pigs have been born at the shelter.

Warning for families

The charity said the new arrivals had put pressure on its waiting list of animals waiting to be rehomed.

Mrs Mulkeen asked families to think seriously before taking on the responsibility for small animals as they take time, money and attention.

"We have about 150 now waiting to come in," she said.

"Unfortunately we can only take so many animals in, so our waiting list is only going to get longer and people won't wait for us and their animals are going to go elsewhere."

