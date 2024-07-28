Animal wildlife charity announces membership drive

An animal wildlife trust has announced the launch of its new membership drive.

The Alderney Wildlife Trust (AWT) is one of 46 Wildlife Trusts across the British Isles.

The AWT said the membership drive was a call to action for those who valued the biodiversity of the island.

Memberships help to fund conservation projects and help the AWT to educate future generations about the importance of biodiversity.

Nature enthusiasts, conservation supporters and community members are invited to join them in preserving Alderney’s ecosystems, the AWT said.

The membership levels began from £20 and give people the option of individual, family or lifetime membership.

As well as helping the AWT's work, members also get discounts on events on the island and to meet other members through activities like guided walks and volunteer opportunities.

