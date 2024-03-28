Animals Celebrate Easter at Perth Zoo
Animals at Perth Zoo got in a festive mood on Thursday, March 28, ahead of Easter weekend.
Footage sent by Perth Zoo shows emperor tamarins wandering around their Easter-themed treehouse, a sun bear scavenging for treats, otters foraging for fishy ice-blocks, and meerkats cracking open Easter eggs.
“While it looks like fun and games, our dedicated keepers work hard to ensure these daily enrichment activities are thoughtfully planned out for each species, stimulating their natural thinking, foraging and hunting skills,” a zoo spokesperson told Storyful. Credit: Perth Zoo via Storyful