Animals Endure Wintery Conditions as Minnesota Faces Cold Start to Spring

A photographer captured the frosty start to spring in Wheaton, Minnesota, as heavy snowfall blanketed the region on March 21.

Video recorded by Carol Bauer shows animals, including eagles, turkeys, and deer, outside bearing the wintry weather.

The footage then shows cars traveling in near-whiteout conditions on the highway.

“The calendar says spring but it sure doesn’t look it,” Bauer told Storyful.

Snowfall is expected to continue in the region over the weekend, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Carol Bauer via Storyful