Animals at Oakland Zoo Gorge on Gourds

Animals at the Oakland Zoo enjoyed playing with and feasting on gourds after Halloween season, footage released on Thursday, November 7, shows.

Footage released by the Oakland Zoo in California shows several animals, including a mountain lion, bear, lemur, and bison, playing with gourds, with some opting to devour the fruit. “Orange you glad it’s still gourd season?” read the post.

According to the Oakland Zoo website, the zoo accepts donated Halloween pumpkins for animal feeding and enrichment. Credit: Oakland Zoo via Storyful