Animals rescued after flooding hits B.C. shelter, support welcome

The quick actions of individuals nearby saved the lives of six dogs from rising floodwaters inside a Pemberton, B.C., animal rescue shelter.

The Pemberton Animal Wellbeing Society (PAWS) took to Instagram Tuesday morning to report a flood emergency at the shelter. The animals, which were five puppies and their mother, were rescued by two staff members from Blackcomb Helicopters. There was also a cat in the shelter at the time, but was safely located in part of the building that was above the floodwaters.

Imogen Lowery, assistant manager for PAWS, told The Weather Network in an interview that the estimated timing of the rescue occurred between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. local time.

Blackcomb Helicopters' property is adjacent to the shelter and their staff are aware of the animals there.

Lowery said one of the staff members arrived to work early that morning, and noticed the shelter's yard was filling up with water. She then heard the dogs and "immediately went into action," and was helped by a fellow co-worker shortly after.

"We are immensely grateful for them [Blackcomb Helicopters]. From the sounds of it, it was a pretty close call," said Lowery. "I think the puppies were pretty high up in the water. So, if they had been a little later, who knows what could have happened?"

As soon as Lowery and others from PAWS saw the flooding, it was "our immediate, worst fears," Lowery said.

"It's just immense, immense relief. We're so incredibly grateful to them because it could have been a very, very, very different story," said Lowery.

"They're an amazing team of people. We've always had a super-relationship with them. They're all lovely, wonderful people. This just solidified it even further. We're very lucky to have the neighbours that we do."

Pemberton is a state of local emergency, evacuation order issued

From Thursday, Jan. 25, until the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 30, Pemberton has seen approximately 63.8 mm of rainfall. Of that total, 40.3 mm of rainfall has fallen since Monday morning –– resulting in the flooding on Tuesday.

As a result of situation, the Village of Pemberton declared a state of local emergency and issued an evacuation order on Tuesday because of the flooding.

The evacuation order includes six properties on Airport Road, which PAWS is located on. The order was instituted after the flooding had taken place at the shelter, Lowery noted.

"If the evacuation order had been issued before, we wouldn't have had animals there. We would have removed them," said Lowery. "It was just a huge amount of unlucky events combining in this freak, quick flood that early morning."

As well, several dozen additional properties have been placed under an alert including a mobile home park. Residents were asked to be ready to leave right away.

Shelter remains closed

Lowery noted Tuesday's flooding wasn't the first occurrence of it at the shelter, citing an incident in 2003. PAWS is aware of its vulnerability to flooding and has procedures in place, doing its "best to flood-proof everything."

The shelter remains closed as a result of the flood, and Lowery doesn't know when it will reopen. Until the water subsides, staff won't know the extent of the damage.

"Basically, the flooding is only getting worse," said Lowery. "We're not even allowed [to go] down the road to go see the state of what it looks like."

The main damage will be to its dog enclosures and rooms, which are going to be "a big hit for us" because the shelter doesn't have a significant amount of space for dogs, she said.

"It's going to be very tough and it's going to really hinder our ability to take animals in whilst we recover from it," said Lowery.

Outpouring of support from the community was quick

Once news of the flooding was made public, it didn't take long for the Pemberton community to step up and show its support.

Many have offered to help with the physical cleanup or donations of specific items, she noted. However, because staff can't access the shelter right now to see what needs to be done, monetary donations are what PAWS can accept.

"We are, already, immensely grateful for just the amount of support we've already received," said Lowery.

The funds will go into repairs and new enclosures once the shelter is operational again. To make a donation to the ongoing recovery efforts, visit the "how you can help" section on its website.

"We live in a wonderful community where we're continuously supported the second anything happens. We have 100 people offering to help," said Lowery.

Thumbnail is courtesy of the Pemberton Animal Wellbeing Society.

With files from The Canadian Press.

