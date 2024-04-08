Animation Shows Where Solar Eclipse Will Be Seen Across North America

A graphic released by NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio on April 8 showed where that day’s solar eclipse would be visible across North America.

According to the animation, the eclipse would first be visible in Texas, at around 18:30 UTC – 1:30 pm local time.

“The effect is readily apparent to observers in the path of totality,” NASA wrote.

“As the umbra passes overhead, the temperature can drop by 10°F or more. The cooled column of air within the shadow cone can even influence cloud formation and the speed and direction of the wind,” NASA said. Credit: NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio via Storyful