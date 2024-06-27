Anime Star Adam McArthur | Morning Blend
Anime star Adam McArthur joins us, talking about his upcoming appearance at Metrocon in Tampa, as well as his many exciting projects.
Anime star Adam McArthur joins us, talking about his upcoming appearance at Metrocon in Tampa, as well as his many exciting projects.
#1: "Each employee will receive 104 personal days a year. They are called Saturday and Sunday."
Elizabeth Hurley never fails to impress with an unbelievable bikini photo and she didn't disappoint on Sunday when she donned a strapless number. See photo.
Rita Ora just made a case for heatwave dressing in a skimpy bikini. See photos
Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce revealed the royal protocol they got before meeting Prince William at the Eras Tour.
"You will forever grieve the person you love. It is the price for loving," she wrote.
Phoebe Gates, 21, and Arthur Donald, 25, first sparked romance rumors in October 2023
The Princess met Taylor Swift as well as Travis and Jason Kelce backstage at the Eras tour concert alongside Prince William and Prince George
The actress is in full summer mode — and so is her wardrobe!
The singer was among several celebrities seated front row at the show on Wednesday.
He's just like me for real.
The model took to the streets in a beige ensemble fit for a heated New York summer
Travis Kelce kissed and told a lot more about what made him fall so hard for his girlfriend of nearly one year, Taylor Swift.
EDMONTON — The sting of losing Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final lingered for the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.
King Charles hosted a State Banquet for the visiting Japanese royals on Tuesday and the monarch made a big change when it came to his Family Order, which was worn by Queen Camilla
Jared Padalecki is feeling a bit spent. The actor got his big break on The WB’s Gilmore Girls in 2000 as Rory’s love interest, before moving on in 2005 to star alongside Jensen Ackles in Supernatural. Little did Padalecki know that the series would go on to air for 15 seasons, after which he segued …
Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer revealed her engagement ring for the first time on Instagram and the huge diamond is surrounded by crimson rubies.
The far-right conspiracy theorist’s business empire is heading for liquidation ― and “The Daily Show” correspondent has some thoughts.
Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas was left feeling emotional this week after returning to the ITV soap’s original set.
The future monarch spent his birthday with his children at Taylor Swift's London concert on Friday night.
Bessie Carter looks so different from her Bridgerton character Prudence in her starring role in UKTV's new period drama. See here…