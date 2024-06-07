Anishinabek Nation elects first female grand chief

Linda Debassige made history Wednesday by becoming the Anishinabek Nation's first female Grand Council Chief.

Debassige was named chief during a stand-up election that took place at the Anishinabek Nation's Grand Council Assembly in Sudbury.

The only other candidate in the race was former Mississauga First Nation chief Reg Niganobe, who was running to retain his seat as Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief (a position he's held since 2021).

Niganobe received nine votes in this election to Debassige's 28.

“I look forward to following in the footsteps of all the great leaders who have served the Anishinabek Nation before me, and letting the experience of our ancestors continue to guide me in my work every day," Debassige said in a Wednesday news release.

"It’s time for us to rise up, and rise together."

Debassige was born and raised in M’Chigeeng First Nation, located on Manitoulin Island.

She became a member of the M’Chigeeng First Nation council in 2013 and then served as chief from 2015 to 2023.

Debassige took on other leadership roles in the broader community, becoming the Rainbow District School Board's First Nation trustee in 2019 and currently holds the position of vice-chair.

She is also no stranger to the inner workings of the Anishinabek Nation, previously serving as political advisor to former Grand Council Chief Patrick Madahbee.

In the wake of Wednesday's election, Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse congratulated Debassige in a news release, stating her years of holding public office will serve her well in this new leadership role.

"Her advocacy efforts, particularly in advancing priorities, such as the right to safe drinking water, have been critically important to our Nations," Woodhouse said. "I look forward to her continued leadership within the Anishinabek Nation."

As Anishinabek Nation chief, Debassige will be working alongside Chris Plain, who was elected to the role of Deputy Grand Council Chief during Wednesday's assembly in Sudbury.

Plain, currently the chief of Aamjiwnaang First Nation, beat opponent Melvin Hardy by a 21-16 vote margin.

"I come from the Southwest Region, but I come from Anishinabek Nation, I don’t believe in regions, I don’t believe in biases," Plain said via the Anishinabek Nation's official Facebook page.

"We’re here to respect, protect, and work for all First Nations equally."

Debassige and Plain will also be supported in their new roles by four chiefs representing the Northern Superior (Mel Hardy), Lake Huron (Scott McLeod), Southwest (Joe Miskokomon), Southeast (Marsha Smoke) regions.

The Anishinabek Nation, established in 1949, is a political advocacy group for 39 First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 citizens.

Anishinabek represents several Indigenous communities in the Algoma District, including Garden River First Nation, Thessalon First Nation, Serpent River First Nation, Mississauga First Nation and Michipicoten First Nation.

