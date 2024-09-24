Anitta Helps Singer Belinda Peregrin After She Falls on L'Oréal Paris Runway: See the Sweet Moment!

The Brazilian singer rushed to the Spanish-Mexican singer's aid when she noticed her platform shoes caused her to fall

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images (2) Belinda Peregrin and Anitta.

Anitta is a girl's girl.

The Brazilian singer, 31, took a moment to help out a fellow model in need during the L'Oréal Paris Fashion Show on Monday, Sept. 23.

In a video shared on X by Pop Crave, the Grammy nominee struts her stuff in a red leather skirt, matching red leather boots, and a plunging red top. On her way back up the runway, she spots Peregrin, 35, struggling after taking a fall. Anitta quickly rushes over to help her up while adjusting her thigh-high platform boots.



When Peregrin stands back up, Anitta claps for her before exiting the runway. Peregrin then fixes her blonde hair and continues down the catwalk. With her sky-high boots, the singer wore a red belted minidress with a turtleneck.



Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images Belinda Peregrin and Anitta on the L'Oreal Paris Fashion Show runway.

X users were quick to praise Anitta for lending a helping hand.

"This is professionalism and class," one wrote.

Another said, "That’s so sweet of Anitta! True kindness shines in moments like this. Glad Belinda had someone there to help her up."



Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Anitta on the L'Oreal Paris runway.

In addition to Anitta and Peregrin, the L'Oréal Paris show's star-studded roster included Andie MacDowell, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria and new international ambassador Cara Delevingne.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Belinda Peregrin on the L'Oreal Paris Fashion Show runway.

The event, which celebrate women's empowerment, marked the seventh edition of L'Oréal Paris' Le Défilé Walk Your Worth event during Paris Fashion Week.

Jane Fonda had a standout moment in a sparkling silver belted trench coat and matching silver sneakers. The star, 86, wore her gray hair in a curled blowout and added pops of color with vibrant pink lipstick and red nail polish.



Kristy Sparow/Getty Jane Fonda.

Delevingne, 32, closed the show in an oversized bright red trench coat that covered her exposed torso with a matching micro miniskirt underneath. Longoria, 49, later joined the model and actress, showing off the new ambassador to the audience.

Desperate Housewives star looked elegant in a structured off-the-shoulder white dress that featured intricate ruching details and a high slit.

