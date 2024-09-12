Anitta Teases That Her Bridal-Inspired Look is a “Little Spoiler of Something” at 2024 MTV VMAs

The Brazilian singer's all-white look featured a tulle cape and skirt

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Anitta at the 2024 MTV VMAs.

Here comes Anitta at the 2024 MTV VMAs.

The 31-year-old Brazilian singer made quite the arrival at the Wednesday, Sept. 11 event, wearing a head-to-toe white look that screamed bride.

Her corset-style mini dress featured a string woven over sheer panels and a tulle skirt which matched her hooded cape. She also wore thigh-high stockings and strappy silver high-heeled sandals.

"[I'm] manifesting to the world and see if something happens," she said of her bridal-inspired look during MTV's pre-show red carpet. "That's just a joke, but maybe. maybe yes, maybe no?"



Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Anitta at the 2024 MTV VMAs.

Anitta is up for three awards during the ceremony. Her tracks “Mil Veces” and "BELLAKEO" (which also features Peso Pluma) are nominated for best Latin, while "Mil Veces" is also up for best editing.

The singer is also set to perform at the show alongside stars like Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, GloRilla and Rauw Alejandro.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Anitta at the 2024 MTV VMAs.

At the 2023 MTV VMAs, Anitta performed a medley of hits, including a then unreleased track titled "Grip," which later appeared on her 2024 album Funk Generation. She also took home a Moon Person trophy for best Latin video for "Funk Rave."

The previous year, Anitta's first VMA win made history; she became the only Brazilian to ever take home an MTV Moon Person.

In 2023, the singer opened up to PEOPLE about her first-ever Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

"I'm so happy. I've said it a lot because it means a lot," Anitta said at the time. "It's been half a century. Fifty years that Brazil is not here in a main category. So, for me, we're making history. My whole country is watching in Brazil, waiting for this. I'm really happy. For me, the victory is to be here tonight, to be honest."



The 2024 MTV VMAs air on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT live from the UBS Arena in New York.



