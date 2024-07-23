Anjem Choudary faces life in jail after being found guilty of directing terror

Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary faces life in jail after being found guilty of directing a terrorist organisation and encouraging support for it through online meetings.

Following a trial at Woolwich Crown Court, Choudary was convicted on Tuesday of taking a “caretaker role” in directing Al-Muhajiroun (ALM).

Prosecutors said Choudary directed the terrorist organisation for a significant period of time from 2014 onwards and also encouraged support for the group by addressing online meetings of the Islamic Thinkers Society (ITS).

The 57-year-old, of Ilford, east London, gave lectures to the New York-based ITS, which prosecutors said was “the same” as ALM.

A person found guilty of directing a terrorist organisation, contrary to section 56 of the Terrorism Act 2000, is liable on conviction on indictment to imprisonment for life.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism command, said Choudary faces a “significant” jail sentence.

Choudary was also convicted of encouraging support for the group (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The defendant stood motionless in the dock with his arms crossed as the jury’s verdict was delivered.

ITS was infiltrated by undercover law enforcement officers in the US, who were present at online lectures in 2022 and 2023, held over the Element messenger platform.

ALM was proscribed as a terror organisation in the UK in 2010, though it was said in court the group has continued to exist under various names.

The conviction followed investigations by the Metropolitan Police, the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

A senior security official said the conviction was a “significant moment”, adding the evidence presented in court showed “Choudary’s continued involvement in supporting terrorism and radicalising others”.

The security official went on: “Putting a stop to ALM radicalisation has been a key objective of the counter-terrorism community for some years and this verdict builds on a range of actions that have made it difficult for ALM to operate.

“This investigation is a great example of domestic and international partners tackling terrorism – an approach that is vital when disrupting today’s online and internationally-connected threat.”

Mr Murphy said: “There are individuals that have conducted terrorist attacks or travelled for terrorist purposes as a result of Anjem Choudary’s radicalising impact upon them.”

During a press conference, he added: “ALM’s tentacles have spread across the world and have had a massive impact on public safety and security.”

NYPD deputy commissioner Rebecca Weiner said it was a “historic case”, describing Choudary as a “shameless, prolific radicaliser”.

Ms Weiner said: “It is usually the foot soldiers, the individuals, who are brought into the network who go on to commit the attacks who are brought to justice.

“And it’s rarely the leader, which is what makes this a particularly important moment.”

She said ITS was “ALM’s US base branch”, adding that “names may have changed, years may have passed, but the threat really remained constant”.

Choudary was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers in July last year (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Prosecutor Tom Little KC, opening the trial at Woolwich Crown Court on June 13, said Choudary had a “warped and twisted mindset”.

Omar Bakri Muhammad, who founded ALM, was in prison in Lebanon between 2014 and March 2023, and Choudary stepped in and “filled the void”, Mr Little said.

Choudary, who was convicted of supporting the so-called Islamic State in 2016, denied inviting support to ALM through lectures to ITS because the group “didn’t exist”.

He said during the trial that ALM was disbanded in 2004 because founder Muhammad had a shift in ideology.

The court heard that Choudary, whose licence conditions expired in July 2021 following his 2018 release from prison, said he viewed being called an extremist or fanatic as a “medallion” during lectures.

Mr Murphy said: “What became clear after his licence conditions was that he saw the online space as a means of engaging globally with larger groups of people.

“And what was clear to us was that increasingly there were a larger number of people that were willing to engage with Anjem Choudary online and he was having an influence over those individuals.”

Khaled Hussein, 29, who prosecutors said was a “follower and dedicated supporter” of Choudary, was also found guilty of membership of ALM.

Evidence showed how Hussein was effectively acting as a personal assistant to Choudary, helping to host online lectures and editing extremist online blogs and publications for him.

Choudary was arrested in east London on July 17 of last year while Hussein, from Edmonton in Canada, was detained at Heathrow Airport, having arrived on a flight the same day.

The Metropolitan Police released footage of the moment officers bashed down Choudary’s door in Audley Gardens, Ilford.

A visibly-shocked Choudary could be heard saying “what are you doing?”.

Choudary was convicted of directing a terrorist organisation and addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation.

Bethan David, head of the Crown Prosecution Service counter terrorism division, said: “It is clear that both men were members of Al-Muhajiroun and both men had a radical mindset.

“Anjem Choudary was responsible for directing an international terrorist organisation and Khaled Hussein provided him support.

“This organisation has been banned in the UK since 2010 because of the danger it poses. Such extremist views are a threat to our society, and I am pleased the jury found them guilty of their crimes.”

They will be sentenced on July 30 at the same court.