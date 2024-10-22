Ankeny car wash transforms into haunted Tunnel of Terror for charity
Ankeny car wash transforms into haunted Tunnel of Terror for charity
Ankeny car wash transforms into haunted Tunnel of Terror for charity
The veteran Democratic strategist also picked apart a pattern involving Donald Trump and high-profile Republicans.
"It's really sh°tty for her to have to see 'the other woman' at family gatherings forever."
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Tuesday called his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris “lazy," criticizing the vice president with a word long used to demean Black people in racist terms.
Ex-GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger went so far as to label it an “Authoritarian slip.” Conservative attorney George Conway called it “projection.”
"No transgender, no operations," the former president said at one point.
The disgraced former mayor’s long list of property and valuables is scheduled to be placed in receivership
Laura Loomer is suing Bill Maher for $150 million for saying on TV that she might have slept with Donald Trump.The conservative conspiracy theorist has named the Real Time With Bill Maher host and HBO as defendants in her defamation suit filed in Sumter County, Florida, according to TMZ.Loomer, a Trump supporter who has joined the former president on the campaign trail, alleges Maher made “false, malicious, and defamatory” statements about her.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Barack Obama accused his successor of giving one answer for every issue: "blame the immigrants."
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the U.S. Army to release documents related to ex-President Donald Trump's controversial visit to Arlington National Cemetery in August.
More than a year after Hamas and other armed groups launched their terror attack against Israel, Shirel Golan became their latest victim. She died by suicide on Sunday.
Critics mocked the former president over his unusual campaign appearance.
Barack Obama did not hold back on this critique of his successor.
Lara Trump’s statement Monday on the radio show The Breakfast Club that she has never heard her father-in-law say anything racist drew a laugh from co-host Charlamagne tha God. Trump, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, was asked to respond to the well-supported allegations that Donald Trump—who has been questioning Vice President Kamala Harris‘ race—is racist.“That‘s ridiculous. I’ve known this man for 16 years,” she said, after co-host DJ Envy mentioned how the former president
Politico journalist Kyle Cheney outlined how the Republican nominee may try to "subvert" the election on "Morning Joe" The post Trump Has a ‘More Extreme’ Path to Take Power Even if He Loses Election, MSNBC Analyst Says: ‘Very Different This Time’ appeared first on TheWrap.
The SKIMS founder received the gift from her 11-year-old daughter as she turned 44 on Oct. 21
Lythgoe called Abdul “a pathological liar and attention seeker" in his answer to her amended complaint
Donald Trump kicked off his day-long tour in North Carolina by surveying the damage caused by Hurricane Helene and railing against federal emergency responders.“I think you have to let people know how they’re doing,” the former president told reporters outside Asheville on Monday when asked about the threats against FEMA workers.“If they were doing a great job, I think we should say that too because I think they should be rewarded … If they’re doing a poor job, we’re supposed to not say it?”Read
The Trump campaign is preparing for a possible presidential transition by creating a list of banned staffers, according to a report by Politico.The top priority is keeping out the architects of Project 2025, a conservative presidential playbook that Democrats have called extreme and Donald Trump has sought to distance himself from.A source told Politico that Donald Trump Jr. is the one who’s leading the charge on the ban. Trump Jr. echoed a similar sentiment to The Wall Street Journal. “My job i
One critic responded to Ralph Babet with the dictionary definition of "self-own."
South Korea is furious at reports that North Korean troops will fight alongside the Russian military.