Strictly has a ‘dark heart’: Rev Richard Coles on abuse allegations

Rev Richard Coles, who took part in Strictly in 2017 with Dianne Buswell, says the show 'can be a career-making or breaking experience for some people' - Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing “is a wonderful show with a dark heart”, according to former contestant the Rev Richard Coles.

The BBC show is in crisis after allegations of bullying were made against Giovanni Pernice and claims of physical and verbal abuse against Graziano di Prima during rehearsals.

Zara McDermott, who was partnered with Di Prima in last year’s show, has described her training room experiences as “incredibly distressing”.

Di Prima announced his departure from the show at the weekend following allegations that he was physically and verbally abusive to McDermott, 27.

He said he “deeply regrets” the events that led to his departure, adding: “My intense determination to win might have affected my training regime.”

Fellow pro Pernice has also left in the wake of allegations made by his former dance partner, Amanda Abbington. He denies the claims and has vowed to clear his name.

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima were partnered in last year's show - Guy Levy

Speaking to Times Radio, Rev Coles said: “I remember somebody who worked on the show for years and years telling me, ‘Strictly is a wonderful show with a dark heart’. And I never really understood what that meant, but perhaps one of the things that meant is what you don’t see, which is how intensely competitive it is.

“And also, I think, the fact that it’s so important to the BBC – how much effort goes into maintaining the glitter on the glitterball, if you see what I mean.

“You know, it’s a career-making or a career-breaking experience for some people. And you can understand why the smile perhaps gets a little fixed and the glitter a little bit shiny.”

It comes after Ann Widdecombe told Strictly Come Dancing contestants to “grow up” and stop complaining about alleged bad conduct by their dance partners.

The former Tory minister said the female celebrities who have made allegations should have spoken up at the time.

Widdecombe was a contestant in the 2010 series.

Appearing on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine Show to discuss the current Strictly crisis, she said: “These are adults. I’d take a very serious view of this if these were kids. These are adults.

“What do we mean, ‘bullied’? These are adults. What do we mean, ‘bullying’? Why didn’t they take action?

“You know, it’s nothing new, and the idea that you’re going to have a chaperone for an adult – an adult!”

Ms Widdecombe was a contestant on the show in 2010 - Flynetpictures

She said of Abbington: “Amanda says that she had post-traumatic stress disorder as if she’d been in a war. It’s a dance competition. Grow up everybody, grow up.”

Meanwhile, another former contestant Esther Rantzen said Strictly Come Dancing is “intensely competitive” and has become inflated beyond its worth.

Dame Esther said that Strictly had become “much more professionalised”, more competitive and more difficult since she appeared in the second series of Strictly in 2004 when she was partnered with Anton du Beke.

“I can understand why producers want the dance to be lovely, but actually, this is an entertainment show about amateurs.

“The only worry I have is why it took so long for these complaints to surface. And if I were a producer - and I have been a producer in my time - that’s the question I would be asking myself with a bit of concern,” she told Times Radio.

“They do need to ask themselves why nobody dares make a complaint when things go wrong.”

Asked why she thought that was, Dame Esther replied: “I think it’s become a sacred cow. I think it’s become an iconic programme and I think everybody has inflated it beyond its worth.”

Amanda Abbington made allegations of bullying against dance partner Giovanni Pernice - Guy Levy/BBC

Rev Coles said that his own experience with dance partner Dianne Buswell had been “uniformly good. We had a fantastic relationship, both on and off camera, and I wasn’t aware of anything untoward at the time.”

He continued: “The world of professional ballroom and Latin is extremely competitive. These dancers have been doing it literally since they were children. It’s unsentimental, it’s brutal, and they work in regimes which are impossibly disciplined for people who aren’t used to that.

“So often it’s a bit of a culture shock for people coming into it. That’s not to excuse or condone any inappropriate behaviour.”

The BBC this week announced a new set of duty-of-care measures, which include installing chaperones in the rehearsal rooms at all times.

However, not every former contestant agrees that this is a good idea.

Edwina Currie, who was partnered with Vincent Simone in the 2011 series, said: “The thought of having chaperones in every rehearsal fills me with dread.

“I mean, you won’t be able to flirt. You know, what’s going to happen to those little glances?”